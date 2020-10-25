NEXT Financial Group Inc Invests $462,000 in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE)

NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JKE. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $156,000.

Shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $270.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $266.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $242.25. iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $158.00 and a 1-year high of $286.41.

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Large Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average growth characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

