NEXT Financial Group Inc Makes New $427,000 Investment in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,413 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its position in Eastman Chemical by 10.4% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 32,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,247,000 after buying an additional 3,021 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 31.8% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 30,481 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,123,000 after purchasing an additional 7,351 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the second quarter worth about $228,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 29.4% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 34,802 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,424,000 after purchasing an additional 7,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2.1% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 621,879 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,308,000 after purchasing an additional 12,853 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Mark K. Cox sold 3,290 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.22, for a total value of $240,893.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,320,229.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

EMN opened at $87.32 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $81.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.29. The company has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.74, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.53. Eastman Chemical has a 52 week low of $34.44 and a 52 week high of $88.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.20). Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.03%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on EMN shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on Eastman Chemical in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a $91.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Eastman Chemical from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Eastman Chemical from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Bank of America cut Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on Eastman Chemical from $75.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, September 18th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.74.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

