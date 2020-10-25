NEXT Financial Group Inc Purchases 6,623 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 60.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,650 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,623 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 322.2% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PM opened at $74.45 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.24. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.01 and a 12-month high of $90.17. The company has a market cap of $115.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.07, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.78.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.54% and a negative return on equity of 80.24%. Philip Morris International’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.45%. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 23rd. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 92.49%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PM. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Philip Morris International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.91.

In other Philip Morris International news, Director Louis C. Camilleri sold 75,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total transaction of $5,829,750.00. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

