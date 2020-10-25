NEXT Financial Group Inc Purchases 88 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 15.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 653 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,475 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 657 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in CoStar Group by 164.3% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 37 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH increased its position in CoStar Group by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 9,481 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,738,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc increased its position in CoStar Group by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 693 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. 95.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CSGP. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $815.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. BidaskClub cut shares of CoStar Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $775.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $730.00 to $810.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $725.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $820.67.

In other news, CEO Andrew C. Florance sold 15,584 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $848.16, for a total transaction of $13,217,725.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Matthew Linnington sold 2,419 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $826.32, for a total transaction of $1,998,868.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,599 shares of company stock valued at $21,825,114. 2.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CSGP opened at $819.81 on Friday. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $500.24 and a 52-week high of $939.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 14.01 and a current ratio of 14.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $840.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $740.63. The stock has a market cap of $32.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.96 and a beta of 1.04.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.34. CoStar Group had a net margin of 19.76% and a return on equity of 8.81%. The company had revenue of $392.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.23 earnings per share. CoStar Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily, and student housing properties and land.

