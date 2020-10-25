NEXT Financial Group Inc Purchases Shares of 4,130 Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:IVOO)

NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:IVOO) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $518,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.1% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Index Fund ETF Shares by 198.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth about $58,000. Affiance Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Index Fund ETF Shares by 23.2% in the third quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 2,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.4% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 18,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IVOO stock opened at $136.22 on Friday. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $79.50 and a 12-month high of $142.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $128.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.52.

