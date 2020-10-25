NEXT Financial Group Inc Raises Stock Holdings in Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO)

NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) by 10.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,533 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,898 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Clean Yield Group increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 5,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. M. Kraus & Co increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 4,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 25,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allen Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 16,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. 65.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Robert Edward Long sold 37,534 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total transaction of $1,809,514.14. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 82,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,977,421.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David B. Weinberg sold 98,905 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $4,796,892.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 355,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,227,879. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 436,439 shares of company stock valued at $21,012,407 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

KO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Coca-Cola presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.28.

NYSE KO opened at $50.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $217.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.83, a P/E/G ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 0.55. Coca-Cola Co has a one year low of $36.27 and a one year high of $60.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.48.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.37 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.44% and a net margin of 26.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Coca-Cola Co will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.73%.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

