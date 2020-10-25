NEXT Financial Group Inc Sells 104 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

NEXT Financial Group Inc reduced its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,852 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 104 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 278.4% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 367 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. RPG Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 113.4% during the 2nd quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 382 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 159.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 447 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1,187.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 528 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 3,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.47, for a total transaction of $374,015.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,516,877.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.28, for a total value of $263,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 46,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,870,989.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,919 shares of company stock worth $9,283,128 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $94.00 price objective on Abbott Laboratories and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Argus boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.18.

Shares of ABT opened at $107.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.92. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $61.61 and a 1 year high of $114.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.53 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 10.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

