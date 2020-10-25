NEXT Financial Group Inc Sells 3,917 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

NEXT Financial Group Inc trimmed its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,917 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $2,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 0.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,284,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,011,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,517 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 3.4% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 7,358,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,440,000 after purchasing an additional 244,532 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 54.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,883,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,297,142,000 after purchasing an additional 7,392,929 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, AXA boosted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 22.0% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 1,242,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,718,000 after purchasing an additional 224,049 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PG. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Sunday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $128.00 target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.50.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.22, for a total transaction of $3,906,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 273,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,605,924.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 14,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,924,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 39,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,190,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 372,000 shares of company stock worth $51,009,517. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PG opened at $142.38 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $139.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.65. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $94.34 and a 52-week high of $145.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $354.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.43.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.21. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 18.36%. The firm had revenue of $19.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.7907 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 61.72%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

