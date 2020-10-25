NEXT Financial Group Inc Sells 5,480 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

NEXT Financial Group Inc reduced its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 36.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,604 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 5,480 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Signature Wealth Management Group bought a new position in The TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $634,000. WestEnd Advisors LLC increased its stake in The TJX Companies by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 309,547 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $17,226,000 after acquiring an additional 2,522 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden increased its stake in The TJX Companies by 58.3% in the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 230,000 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $12,800,000 after acquiring an additional 84,700 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank increased its stake in The TJX Companies by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 11,375 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its stake in The TJX Companies by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 106,460 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $5,924,000 after acquiring an additional 8,674 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

In other The TJX Companies news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 22,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total value of $1,233,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 122,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,796,375.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut The TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. UBS Group upped their price objective on The TJX Companies from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. MKM Partners cut their price objective on The TJX Companies from $68.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on The TJX Companies from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on The TJX Companies from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.81.

NYSE TJX opened at $57.02 on Friday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.72 and a fifty-two week high of $64.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.71. The stock has a market cap of $68.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.72 and a beta of 0.73.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.08). The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 2.11%. The business had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

