NEXT Financial Group Inc Sells 710 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

NEXT Financial Group Inc reduced its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 14.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 710 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $1,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 2,242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Country Club Trust Company n.a. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 4,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 192.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 3,433 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $228,000.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock opened at $283.34 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $182.10 and a 12-month high of $295.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $279.47 and its 200 day moving average is $262.79.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

