NEXT Financial Group Inc Sells 828 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

NEXT Financial Group Inc lowered its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,869 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 828 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Mastercard by 55.2% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 104 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 530.4% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. 73.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mastercard alerts:

NYSE:MA opened at $329.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $329.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $199.99 and a fifty-two week high of $367.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $337.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $308.94.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.21. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.12% and a return on equity of 129.52%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.59%.

Several research firms have recently commented on MA. Compass Point raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $311.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. 140166 raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Daiwa Capital Markets reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $314.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Sunday, October 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $347.81.

In related news, Director Richard Haythornthwaite sold 6,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.87, for a total value of $2,164,951.21. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,021,561.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 30,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.86, for a total transaction of $10,109,386.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,697,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,843,073,888.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 155,367 shares of company stock valued at $51,686,708 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Further Reading: What is a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.