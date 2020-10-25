NEXT Financial Group Inc Takes $493,000 Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 53,109 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $493,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,459 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,855 shares of the bank’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 21,828 shares of the bank’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 6,474 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 15,380 shares of the bank’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HBAN. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.17.

Shares of NASDAQ HBAN opened at $10.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1 year low of $6.82 and a 1 year high of $15.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.57 and its 200-day moving average is $9.18.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.24%.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

