NEXT Financial Group Inc Takes $611,000 Position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 11,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $611,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in XHB. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 55.9% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $772,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,487,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,320,000 after acquiring an additional 295,719 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 68.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 173,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,171,000 after acquiring an additional 70,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,547,000.

XHB opened at $55.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.81. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a 12-month low of $23.95 and a 12-month high of $58.34.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

