NEXT Financial Group Inc Takes Position in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 26,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $547,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock in the third quarter valued at about $1,739,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 67.9% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,151,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,829,000 after purchasing an additional 255,520 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 50.6% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 64,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Matthew Charles Brown sold 31,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.63, for a total value of $715,062.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 83,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,880,032.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NLOK opened at $20.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 346.50, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.04. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.12 and a 52-week high of $28.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.32 billion, a PE ratio of 3.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.92.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. NortonLifeLock had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 162.14%. The business had revenue of $614.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $600.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. NortonLifeLock’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus raised NortonLifeLock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 21st. TheStreet cut NortonLifeLock from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut NortonLifeLock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 12th. Mizuho boosted their target price on NortonLifeLock from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on NortonLifeLock from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

About NortonLifeLock

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber security products, services, and solutions worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for devices against malware, viruses, adware, and ransomware on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that provides identity monitoring, alerts, and restoration to its customers.

