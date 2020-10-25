NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) Receives $3.83 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.83.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BofA Securities raised shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $2.90 price target on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Bank of America raised shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $2.75 to $3.20 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th.

NYSE NEX opened at $2.05 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.40. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $7.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $439.37 million, a P/E ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 3.39.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.17. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative net margin of 14.68% and a negative return on equity of 15.21%. The business had revenue of $196.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.27 million. NexTier Oilfield Solutions’s revenue was down 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that NexTier Oilfield Solutions will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 58.7% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 45,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 16,785 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 23.8% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 105,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 20,237 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 1.7% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 803,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 13,400 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 39.7% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 439,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 125,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 27.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,942,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,208,000 after acquiring an additional 626,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Company Profile

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc provides integrated well completion services primarily in the United States. Its principal service offerings include horizontal and vertical fracturing, wireline perforation and logging, and engineered solutions. The company also provides cementing and drilling services; and engineering software and technical guidance for remedial cementing applications and acidizing.

