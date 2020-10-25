NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) Receives $219.13 Average Price Target from Analysts

NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $227.88.

NICE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of NICE from $262.00 to $254.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of NICE from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NICE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. BidaskClub cut shares of NICE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of NICE from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NICE during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of NICE by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 329 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of NICE during the 3rd quarter valued at about $100,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NICE during the 2nd quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in NICE in the 3rd quarter worth about $143,000. 54.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NICE stock opened at $228.09 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $224.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $199.03. The firm has a market cap of $14.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.28, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.79. NICE has a 1 year low of $110.59 and a 1 year high of $240.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.05. NICE had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 12.21%. The company had revenue of $395.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that NICE will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

NICE Company Profile

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; and a digital-first omnichannel customer engagement platform that supports various digital and self-service channels, which allows organizations to add and integrate new and emerging channels.

