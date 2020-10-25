Northcoast Research Reaffirms Neutral Rating for UniFirst (NYSE:UNF)

Northcoast Research reissued their neutral rating on shares of UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for UniFirst’s FY2021 earnings at $7.00 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on UNF. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on UniFirst from $187.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut UniFirst from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, July 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $191.67.

Get UniFirst alerts:

Shares of UNF stock opened at $170.43 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $189.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $179.64. UniFirst has a one year low of $121.89 and a one year high of $217.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 21.68 and a beta of 0.89.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The textile maker reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.04. UniFirst had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 7.70%. Sell-side analysts predict that UniFirst will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Michael A. Croatti sold 1,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.16, for a total transaction of $240,687.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,488,483.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Cynthia Croatti sold 1,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.19, for a total value of $226,312.71. Insiders have sold a total of 2,612 shares of company stock worth $490,178 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of UniFirst by 11.5% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 51,263 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,746,000 after purchasing an additional 5,303 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of UniFirst by 1.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 72,119 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $12,905,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of UniFirst during the first quarter worth approximately $1,084,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in UniFirst by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in UniFirst by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 78.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About UniFirst

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

See Also: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for UniFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UniFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.