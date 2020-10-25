Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The aerospace company reported $5.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.60 by $0.29, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 40.24%. The business had revenue of $9.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Northrop Grumman updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 22.25-22.65 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $22.25-22.65 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:NOC opened at $308.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Northrop Grumman has a 12 month low of $263.31 and a 12 month high of $385.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $325.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $325.81. The company has a market cap of $51.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.69 and a beta of 0.81.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

In related news, VP David T. Perry sold 5,091 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.83, for a total value of $1,663,891.53. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,107,499.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NOC has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $334.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $470.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $391.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Northrop Grumman currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $392.00.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as a security company. It provides various systems, products, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, space, strike, and logistics and modernization, as well as in command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) to customers in the United States and internationally.

Recommended Story: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.