NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) Shares Sold by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc cut its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 23,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 604 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in NortonLifeLock by 64.1% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 79,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 30,989 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in NortonLifeLock by 12.2% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund grew its stake in NortonLifeLock by 37.2% in the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 17,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 4,843 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its stake in NortonLifeLock by 1,561.9% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 630,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,506,000 after purchasing an additional 592,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its stake in NortonLifeLock by 365.7% in the second quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 36,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 28,629 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

NLOK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NortonLifeLock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 12th. TheStreet cut shares of NortonLifeLock from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Argus raised shares of NortonLifeLock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 21st. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of NortonLifeLock from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of NortonLifeLock in a report on Friday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. NortonLifeLock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

NASDAQ:NLOK opened at $20.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 346.50. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.12 and a 1-year high of $28.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.04.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $614.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $600.05 million. NortonLifeLock had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 162.14%. NortonLifeLock’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. Equities analysts predict that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Matthew Charles Brown sold 31,598 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.63, for a total value of $715,062.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 83,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,880,032.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber security products, services, and solutions worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for devices against malware, viruses, adware, and ransomware on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that provides identity monitoring, alerts, and restoration to its customers.

