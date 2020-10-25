Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL) released its earnings results on Friday. The financial services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, reports. The firm had revenue of $17.40 million for the quarter. Norwood Financial had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 9.57%.

Shares of NWFL opened at $24.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.16 and its 200-day moving average is $24.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.60 million, a P/E ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Norwood Financial has a 12-month low of $21.20 and a 12-month high of $39.69.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Norwood Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th.

In other news, CEO Lewis J. Critelli sold 1,851 shares of Norwood Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total value of $49,514.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $682,178.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey S. Gifford acquired 1,618 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.75 per share, for a total transaction of $40,045.50. Insiders bought a total of 2,868 shares of company stock worth $70,996 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NWFL. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Norwood Financial by 76.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Norwood Financial by 72.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Norwood Financial by 29.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 2,286 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Norwood Financial in the second quarter worth about $293,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Norwood Financial by 12.0% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

Norwood Financial Company Profile

Norwood Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Wayne Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest bearing transaction accounts, and statement savings and money market accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

