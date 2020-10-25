Obyte Hits Market Capitalization of $20.56 Million (GBYTE)

Obyte (CURRENCY:GBYTE) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 25th. Obyte has a total market capitalization of $20.56 million and approximately $4,823.00 worth of Obyte was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Obyte has traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Obyte coin can currently be purchased for about $27.27 or 0.00209914 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Bittrex and UPbit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Obyte Profile

Obyte (CRYPTO:GBYTE) is a coin. It launched on December 25th, 2016. Obyte's total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 753,681 coins. The Reddit community for Obyte is /r/byteball and the currency's Github account can be viewed here. Obyte's official message board is medium.com/byteball.

The official website for Obyte is obyte.org.

Obyte Coin Trading

Obyte can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: UPbit, Bittrex and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Obyte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Obyte should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Obyte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

