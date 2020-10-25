Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Stock Position Decreased by Rothschild Investment Corp IL

Rothschild Investment Corp IL trimmed its stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 14.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,781 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,166 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OXY. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Interactive Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 116.4% in the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,880 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 143.1% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,877 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 143.8% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,209 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. 68.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OXY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Tudor Pickering raised Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Barclays dropped their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Occidental Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Scotiabank raised Occidental Petroleum from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.26.

Shares of NYSE:OXY opened at $10.02 on Friday. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $47.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a PE ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 1.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.69 and its 200-day moving average is $14.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The oil and gas producer reported ($1.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.68) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 8.97% and a negative net margin of 54.47%. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post -3.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.76%.

In related news, Director William R. Klesse acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.43 per share, for a total transaction of $134,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Marketing and Midstream.

