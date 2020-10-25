OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OceanFirst Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on OceanFirst Financial from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.63.

NASDAQ:OCFC opened at $16.87 on Thursday. OceanFirst Financial has a 12-month low of $11.60 and a 12-month high of $25.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.80.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 21.11%. The business had revenue of $90.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.60 million. Research analysts anticipate that OceanFirst Financial will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OCFC. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in OceanFirst Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in OceanFirst Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 1,517.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,234 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,034 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 773.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,313 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 7,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in OceanFirst Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $183,000. 67.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About OceanFirst Financial

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. The company accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

