Octagonal (LON:OCT) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.61

Octagonal plc (LON:OCT) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.61 and traded as low as $1.53. Octagonal shares last traded at $1.53, with a volume of 106,374 shares traded.

The firm has a market cap of $10.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1.45.

About Octagonal (LON:OCT)

Octagonal Plc, through its subsidiary, Global Investment Strategy UK Ltd, provides settlement, safe custody, and other ancillary services to investors, hedge funds, institutions, family offices, and high net worth individuals primarily in the United Kingdom. It offers wealth management, foreign exchange, stockbroking, corporate finance, and payment service solutions.

Featured Story: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Octagonal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Octagonal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.