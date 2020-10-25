OmniStar Financial Group Inc. Acquires 1,739 Shares of Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO)

OmniStar Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,414 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares during the quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Coca-Cola by 112.5% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on KO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.28.

KO stock opened at $50.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market cap of $217.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.83, a P/E/G ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 0.55. Coca-Cola Co has a 12-month low of $36.27 and a 12-month high of $60.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.48.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.37 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.44% and a net margin of 26.77%. The business’s revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Coca-Cola Co will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.73%.

In related news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total transaction of $9,604,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 355,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,057,376.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Robert Edward Long sold 37,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total value of $1,809,514.14. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 82,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,977,421.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 436,439 shares of company stock worth $21,012,407. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

