OmniStar Financial Group Inc. Takes $294,000 Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

OmniStar Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 931 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NOC. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the third quarter worth $541,000. Focused Investors LLC bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the third quarter worth $69,345,000. CWH Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the third quarter worth $4,533,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 267 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Institutional investors own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Northrop Grumman stock opened at $308.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $325.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $325.81. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1-year low of $263.31 and a 1-year high of $385.01. The company has a market cap of $51.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.69 and a beta of 0.81.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $5.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.60 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $9.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.85 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 40.24% and a net margin of 6.91%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.49 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NOC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Northrop Grumman from $405.00 to $419.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $391.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. TheStreet upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. ValuEngine cut Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Northrop Grumman from $400.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $392.00.

In other news, VP David T. Perry sold 5,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.83, for a total value of $1,663,891.53. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,107,499.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as a security company. It provides various systems, products, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, space, strike, and logistics and modernization, as well as in command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) to customers in the United States and internationally.

