OPG Power Ventures Plc (OPG.L) (LON:OPG) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.13

OPG Power Ventures Plc (OPG.L) (LON:OPG)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $11.13 and traded as low as $10.76. OPG Power Ventures Plc (OPG.L) shares last traded at $11.10, with a volume of 265,657 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.85. The stock has a market cap of $38.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 10.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 11.13.

OPG Power Ventures Plc (OPG.L) Company Profile (LON:OPG)

OPG Power Ventures Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, operates, and maintains private sector power projects in India. It operates thermal power and solar power plants. The company primarily sells electric power to public sector undertakings and heavy industrial companies. OPG Power Ventures Plc is based in Chennai, India.

Featured Story: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for OPG Power Ventures Plc (OPG.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OPG Power Ventures Plc (OPG.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.