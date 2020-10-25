Outset Medical, Inc.’s (NYSE:OM) Quiet Period Set To End Tomorrow

Outset Medical’s (NYSE:OM) quiet period will end on Monday, October 26th. Outset Medical had issued 8,951,111 shares in its initial public offering on September 15th. The total size of the offering was $241,679,997 based on an initial share price of $27.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

OM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Outset Medical in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Outset Medical in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Outset Medical in a report on Monday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Outset Medical in a report on Monday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Outset Medical in a report on Monday, October 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Get Outset Medical alerts:

Shares of OM stock opened at $49.73 on Friday. Outset Medical has a 12-month low of $42.50 and a 12-month high of $65.00.

About Outset Medical

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo, a dialysis machine that enables dialysis care in acute and chronic settings. The Tablo comprises a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities.

Read More: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for Outset Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outset Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.