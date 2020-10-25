Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ovintiv Inc. engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of natural gas, oil and natural gas liquids. The company holds principal assets in Anadarko basin, located in west-central Oklahoma; the Permian basin located in the prolific, Midland Basin in Texas; and the Montney basin located in western Canada. Ovintiv Inc., formerly known as Encana Corporation, is based in Calgary, Canada. “

Get Ovintiv alerts:

OVV has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $14.75 to $11.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $6.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Ovintiv in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a hold rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ovintiv from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the company from $6.50 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.15.

NYSE:OVV opened at $9.97 on Thursday. Ovintiv has a one year low of $2.10 and a one year high of $25.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.19 and a 200-day moving average of $8.80. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 4.09.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.02). Ovintiv had a positive return on equity of 3.58% and a negative net margin of 56.12%. The firm had revenue of $726.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ovintiv will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a $0.094 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is 11.55%.

In related news, EVP Rachel Maureen Moore purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.42 per share, with a total value of $44,520.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Howard John Mayson sold 8,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.48, for a total transaction of $68,688.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $136,706.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 9,200 shares of company stock worth $73,680 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Ovintiv in the 1st quarter worth $1,404,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in Ovintiv in the 1st quarter worth $2,767,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Ovintiv in the 1st quarter worth $81,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Ovintiv in the 1st quarter worth $2,888,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Ovintiv in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ovintiv Company Profile

There is no company description available for Ovintiv Inc

Read More: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ovintiv (OVV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.