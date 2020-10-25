Paragon Capital Management Ltd Buys Shares of 2,288 McDonald's Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in McDonald's Co. (NYSE:MCD) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 2,288 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $502,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in McDonald's by 4.4% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 141,845 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $23,454,000 after acquiring an additional 5,915 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in McDonald's by 32.4% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,041,874 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $502,974,000 after acquiring an additional 743,607 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of McDonald's by 2.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,019,771 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,326,069,000 after purchasing an additional 169,921 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald's by 44.4% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 13,729 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 4,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of McDonald's by 4.6% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 24,320 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MCD shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on McDonald's from $208.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. BofA Securities lifted their price target on McDonald's from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. SVB Leerink started coverage on McDonald's in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered McDonald's from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on McDonald's from $222.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.00.

NYSE MCD opened at $228.71 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $221.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $198.39. McDonald's Co. has a 52 week low of $124.23 and a 52 week high of $231.91. The company has a market cap of $170.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.25, a P/E/G ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.67.

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The fast-food giant reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.10). McDonald's had a negative return on equity of 52.78% and a net margin of 24.78%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that McDonald's Co. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. This is an increase from McDonald's’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. McDonald's’s dividend payout ratio is 63.78%.

McDonald's Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

