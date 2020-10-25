Parity Group (LON:PTY) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $7.93

Parity Group plc (LON:PTY) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.93 and traded as low as $7.00. Parity Group shares last traded at $7.30, with a volume of 195,597 shares.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 8.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 7.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.87, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $8.47 million and a P/E ratio of -8.11.

Get Parity Group alerts:

Parity Group (LON:PTY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 22nd. The company reported GBX (0.28) ($0.00) EPS for the quarter.

Parity Group Company Profile (LON:PTY)

Parity Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of recruitment, and business and technology solutions to clients in the public and private sectors in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Parity Professionals and Parity Consultancy Services. The Parity Professionals segment provides interim recruitment and graduate placement services to a range of clients.

See Also: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Parity Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parity Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.