Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Acquired by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden lifted its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,100 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Paychex were worth $4,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 47.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,945,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $298,910,000 after buying an additional 1,272,990 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Paychex by 213.8% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,896,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $289,734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654,543 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Paychex by 771.5% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,725,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $206,449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,412,651 shares during the period. Troy Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in Paychex by 39.9% during the second quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,346,240 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $177,728,000 after purchasing an additional 668,577 shares during the period. Finally, London Co. of Virginia raised its stake in Paychex by 2.5% during the second quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,258,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $171,092,000 after purchasing an additional 55,613 shares during the period. 69.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paychex stock opened at $85.03 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.50. The company has a market capitalization of $30.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.92. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.87 and a 1 year high of $90.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 11th. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $932.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $888.27 million. Paychex had a net margin of 26.26% and a return on equity of 38.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.67%.

In other Paychex news, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 63,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total transaction of $5,162,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 127,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,419,654.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 216,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.72, for a total transaction of $18,152,002.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 143,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,049,317.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 345,651 shares of company stock valued at $28,818,302 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on PAYX. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Paychex from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Paychex from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Paychex from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. BidaskClub raised shares of Paychex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Paychex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $75.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.92.

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

