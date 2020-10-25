Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) Receives $50.33 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $53.78.

PAG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th.

Shares of NYSE PAG opened at $55.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 14.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Penske Automotive Group has a 1 year low of $19.99 and a 1 year high of $58.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.52 and its 200-day moving average is $42.33.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $1.28. The company had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Penske Automotive Group will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%.

In other Penske Automotive Group news, Director John Barr sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.99, for a total transaction of $489,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,087,871.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John D. Jr. Carlson sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.63, for a total transaction of $445,040.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,105 shares in the company, valued at $1,619,111.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 44.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PAG. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 120.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 569,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,678,000 after acquiring an additional 310,837 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 2,651.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 181,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,029,000 after acquiring an additional 174,978 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 59.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 462,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,887,000 after acquiring an additional 172,440 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 132.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 299,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,588,000 after acquiring an additional 170,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,071,000. 38.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Penske Automotive Group Company Profile

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as a transportation services company. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships principally in the United States, Canada, and Western Europe; and distributes commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems, and related parts and services primarily in Australia and New Zealand.

