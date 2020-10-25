Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.28 EPS

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $1.28, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The firm had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE PAG opened at $55.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 14.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.52 and its 200 day moving average is $42.33. Penske Automotive Group has a twelve month low of $19.99 and a twelve month high of $58.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Penske Automotive Group in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Penske Automotive Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Penske Automotive Group from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.70.

In related news, Director John Barr sold 10,000 shares of Penske Automotive Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.99, for a total transaction of $489,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,087,871.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO John D. Jr. Carlson sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.63, for a total transaction of $445,040.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,619,111.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 44.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Penske Automotive Group Company Profile

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as a transportation services company. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships principally in the United States, Canada, and Western Europe; and distributes commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems, and related parts and services primarily in Australia and New Zealand.

