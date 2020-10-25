Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Peoples Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Peoples Bancorp from $23.00 to $21.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Boenning Scattergood assumed coverage on shares of Peoples Bancorp in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Peoples Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James restated a hold rating on shares of Peoples Bancorp in a report on Friday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Peoples Bancorp has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.88.

NASDAQ PEBO opened at $24.38 on Thursday. Peoples Bancorp has a 52 week low of $17.91 and a 52 week high of $39.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.24. The firm has a market cap of $485.65 million, a PE ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 0.97.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be given a $0.35 dividend. This is an increase from Peoples Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 30th. Peoples Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 46.42%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Peoples Bancorp by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,570 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in Peoples Bancorp by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 21,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Peoples Bancorp by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 277,601 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,148,000 after acquiring an additional 14,662 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Peoples Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Peoples Bancorp by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 60,502 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 13,328 shares in the last quarter. 58.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Peoples Bancorp

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial real estate construction loans, other commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, and indirect and other consumer loans.

