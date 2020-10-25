PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Acquired by Suncoast Equity Management

Suncoast Equity Management increased its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 25.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,677 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for 0.1% of Suncoast Equity Management’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Suncoast Equity Management’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 6.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,559,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,474,240,000 after acquiring an additional 7,075,509 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,071,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,935,175,000 after acquiring an additional 291,943 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 4.7% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,598,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,269,495,000 after acquiring an additional 430,695 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.4% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 6,514,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,631,000 after acquiring an additional 27,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 161.6% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,935,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,896,000 after acquiring an additional 3,666,099 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $139.56 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.42 and a 12 month high of $147.20. The stock has a market cap of $192.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.64, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $137.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 1st. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.17. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 10.27%. The firm had revenue of $18.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Truist lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $140.00 to $146.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, BidaskClub cut PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.13.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

