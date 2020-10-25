PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 43,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 863 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for approximately 0.6% of World Asset Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $6,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 6.8% during the third quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 19,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 6.7% during the third quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 3,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.1% during the third quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 31,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,401,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.8% during the third quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 14,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,052,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in PepsiCo by 103.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 35,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,889,000 after purchasing an additional 17,913 shares in the last quarter. 70.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $139.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $192.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.77. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.42 and a 52-week high of $147.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.72.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 1st. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $18.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.24 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 10.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PEP shares. BidaskClub lowered PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Truist raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $140.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.13.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

