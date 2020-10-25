Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Stock Holdings Lifted by Rothschild Investment Corp IL

Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,583 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the third quarter worth $32,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in Philip Morris International by 57.3% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 322.2% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 889.0% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. 73.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PM. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. ValuEngine lowered Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Philip Morris International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.91.

PM opened at $74.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.78. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.01 and a 12-month high of $90.17.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.54% and a negative return on equity of 80.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 24th were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.45%. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 23rd. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 92.49%.

In other Philip Morris International news, Director Louis C. Camilleri sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total value of $5,829,750.00. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

