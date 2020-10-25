Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Sold by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co lowered its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 22.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,245 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 11,440 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $2,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PSX. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 7.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,392,064 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,308,634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749,706 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 145.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,892,401 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $111,614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122,225 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 80.7% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,600,283 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $115,042,000 after acquiring an additional 714,717 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 19.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,216,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $303,133,000 after acquiring an additional 682,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 33.7% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,179,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $84,770,000 after acquiring an additional 297,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.91% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.48. 3,291,382 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,008,249. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $22.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.22, a P/E/G ratio of 34.44 and a beta of 1.53. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $40.04 and a 1-year high of $119.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.47.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $11.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.92 billion. Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 8.76% and a negative net margin of 1.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 16th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.72%.

In other news, Director John E. Lowe purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $61.45 per share, for a total transaction of $92,175.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PSX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price target on Phillips 66 from $92.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Barclays cut their price target on Phillips 66 from $73.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Phillips 66 from $103.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Phillips 66 from $82.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.47.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

