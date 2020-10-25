Pi Financial Analysts Give Sangoma Technologies (CVE:STC) a C$4.00 Price Target

Pi Financial set a C$4.00 target price on Sangoma Technologies (CVE:STC) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock. Pi Financial also issued estimates for Sangoma Technologies’ Q1 2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

Shares of STC stock opened at C$2.70 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.40 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.11. Sangoma Technologies has a 1-year low of C$1.08 and a 1-year high of C$2.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.81, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $192.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.00.

Sangoma Technologies Company Profile

Sangoma Technologies Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and supports voice and data connectivity components for software-based communication applications worldwide. It offers private branch exchange (PBX) platforms, including PBXact Cloud, a cloud based business communication platform; PBXact, an on-premise PBX phone systems; PBXact SaaS, software as a service; and FreePBX.

