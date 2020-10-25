Pinterest’s (PINS) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities restated their hold rating on shares of Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a $40.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim started coverage on Pinterest in a report on Monday, September 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Pinterest from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Pinterest from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Pinterest in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They set an overweight rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Pinterest from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $37.55.

Shares of NYSE PINS opened at $53.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $31.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.65 and a beta of 1.72. Pinterest has a 12-month low of $10.10 and a 12-month high of $53.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.29.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $272.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.79 million. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 20.50% and a negative net margin of 32.88%. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Pinterest will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Evan Sharp sold 62,500 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total value of $1,561,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,561,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 39,024 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.95, for a total value of $1,285,840.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,773,377 shares of company stock worth $180,048,915 over the last 90 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PINS. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 152.2% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest during the second quarter valued at $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 1,381.9% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest during the second quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.51% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, home and style ideas, travel destinations, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

