Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $9.47

Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $9.47 and traded as high as $10.12. Pioneer Floating Rate Trust shares last traded at $10.09, with a volume of 105,473 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.47.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 16th will be given a dividend of $0.063 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.49%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PHD. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust by 10.7% during the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 17,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,207 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 1,723 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 270,807 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after acquiring an additional 2,877 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 35,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust by 1.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 565,221 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,324,000 after acquiring an additional 7,848 shares in the last quarter.

Pioneer Floating Rate Trust Company Profile (NYSE:PHD)

Pioneer Floating Rate Trust is closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating-rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays U.S.

