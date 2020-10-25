Piper Sandler Comments on Newmark Group Inc’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:NMRK)

Newmark Group Inc (NASDAQ:NMRK) – Piper Sandler decreased their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Newmark Group in a report released on Tuesday, October 20th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Goldfarb now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.47.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $383.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.17 million. Newmark Group had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 37.00%.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Newmark Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Newmark Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Newmark Group from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Newmark Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Newmark Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Newmark Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:NMRK opened at $5.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $898.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.58. Newmark Group has a 1-year low of $2.49 and a 1-year high of $13.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.35.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Newmark Group by 4.4% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 890,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,784,000 after acquiring an additional 37,200 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in Newmark Group by 214.8% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 653,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,778,000 after acquiring an additional 446,039 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Newmark Group by 176.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 298,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 190,541 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Newmark Group during the first quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Newmark Group by 172.2% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 63,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 39,990 shares in the last quarter. 54.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Newmark Group Company Profile

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. Its investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment sales; and agency leasing, property management, valuation and advisory, and diligence and underwriting, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, debt and structured finance, and loan sales under the Newmark Knight Frank name.

