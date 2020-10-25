Piper Sandler Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UAA)

Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UAA) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Under Armour in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 20th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.13). Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Under Armour’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

Get Under Armour alerts:

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.09. Under Armour had a negative net margin of 15.21% and a negative return on equity of 8.08%. The company had revenue of $707.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $538.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 40.6% on a year-over-year basis.

UAA has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Under Armour from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Monday, September 14th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Under Armour from $5.00 to $9.91 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, 140166 upgraded shares of Under Armour from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.97.

UAA stock opened at $14.66 on Friday. Under Armour has a one year low of $7.15 and a one year high of $21.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of -9.77 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.82 and a 200-day moving average of $10.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 113.1% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 168.6% during the second quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 4,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 2,581 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 229.2% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 6,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 4,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Under Armour by 285.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 6,567 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.23% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

Read More: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.