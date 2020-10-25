PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Downgraded to “Equal Weight” at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on PNM. Citigroup started coverage on shares of PNM Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a buy rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PNM Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. TheStreet raised shares of PNM Resources from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Sidoti cut shares of PNM Resources from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $48.22.

Shares of NYSE:PNM opened at $50.03 on Wednesday. PNM Resources has a twelve month low of $27.08 and a twelve month high of $56.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.93 and its 200 day moving average is $41.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 22.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.63.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $357.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.13 million. PNM Resources had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 10.72%. PNM Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that PNM Resources will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd will be paid a $0.308 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.94%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNM. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in PNM Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in PNM Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in PNM Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $168,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PNM Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in PNM Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $226,000. 98.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy and energy-related businesses in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment is primarily involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

