Power Assets (OTCMKTS:HGKGY) versus Weichai Power (OTCMKTS:WEICY) Head-To-Head Survey

Weichai Power (OTCMKTS:WEICY) and Power Assets (OTCMKTS:HGKGY) are both large-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Weichai Power has a beta of 1.09, meaning that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Power Assets has a beta of 0.5, meaning that its stock price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Weichai Power and Power Assets’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Weichai Power $25.23 billion 0.61 $1.32 billion $1.33 11.66 Power Assets $172.05 million 64.24 $909.92 million N/A N/A

Weichai Power has higher revenue and earnings than Power Assets.

Profitability

This table compares Weichai Power and Power Assets’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Weichai Power N/A N/A N/A Power Assets N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Weichai Power pays an annual dividend of $0.27 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Power Assets pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Weichai Power pays out 20.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Weichai Power shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Power Assets shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Power Assets shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Weichai Power and Power Assets, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Weichai Power 0 0 2 0 3.00 Power Assets 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Weichai Power beats Power Assets on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Weichai Power

Weichai Power Co., Ltd. manufactures and sells diesel engines, automobiles, and other major automobile components in China and internationally. It operates through Engines, Automobiles and Automobile Components, and Intelligent Logistics segments. The company provides design, development, production, sale, repair, and import and export of engines and auxiliary products, automobile axles, gear boxes and components, and other automobile components; hydraulic pumps and motors; hydraulic valves; gears and gear transmission devices; ancillary casting and casting products of hydraulic components; internal combustion engines, new energy powertrain systems and ancillary products; technical consultation and technical services; leasing of self-owned houses; steel; business management services; and forklift trucks, and warehousing technology and supply chain solution services. It offers its products under various brands, including Weichai Power Engine, Fast Gear, Hande Axle, Shacman Heavy Truck, and Linder Hydraulics. Weichai Power Co., Ltd. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Weifang, the People's Republic of China.

About Power Assets

Power Assets Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Hong Kong, the United Kingdom, Australia, Mainland China, and internationally. The company generates energy from thermal, wind, and waste sources. It also distributes gas; transmits oil; holds property; and provides consulting, financing, trust administration, and management services. The company has a generation capacity of 1,731 MW renewable energy/energy from waste, 3,968 MW gas fired, and 4,607 MW coal/oil fired; and operates 112,300 km of gas/oil pipeline, as well as 399,100 km of power network serving 19,083,000 customers. Power Assets Holdings Limited was incorporated in 1976 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

