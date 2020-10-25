Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on DTIL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Precision BioSciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Barclays reissued a buy rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Precision BioSciences in a research note on Monday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Precision BioSciences has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.44.

Shares of DTIL stock opened at $6.98 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.92. Precision BioSciences has a 12 month low of $4.45 and a 12 month high of $23.67. The company has a market capitalization of $365.37 million, a PE ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 1.13.

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 million. Precision BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 81.82% and a negative net margin of 519.93%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Precision BioSciences will post -2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in shares of Precision BioSciences by 8.5% in the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 21,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Precision BioSciences by 3.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 44,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Precision BioSciences by 433.3% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Precision BioSciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Precision BioSciences by 1,241.1% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,897 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.33% of the company’s stock.

Precision BioSciences Company Profile

Precision BioSciences, Inc operates as a genome editing company and develops therapeutic products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Therapeutic and Food. The company offers ARCUS, a genome editing platform to cure cancers and genetic disorders. The Therapeutic segment develops allogeneic CAR T immunotherapy that recognizes and kills cancer cells; and engages in the in vivo gene correction activities.

