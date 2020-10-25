Premier African Minerals (LON:PREM) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.07

Shares of Premier African Minerals Ltd (LON:PREM) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.07 and traded as low as $0.04. Premier African Minerals shares last traded at $0.05, with a volume of 1,187,588,468 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Premier African Minerals in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 0.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.25, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $7.38 million and a P/E ratio of 0.49.

About Premier African Minerals (LON:PREM)

Premier African Minerals Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, evaluation, development, and investment of natural resource properties on the African continent. The company explores for tungsten, lithium, tantalum, fluorspar, phosphate, nickel, specialty minerals, lime stone, and rare earth metals.

