Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) Raised to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

NASDAQ:PFC opened at $19.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $716.85 million, a P/E ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 1.48. Premier Financial has a 1-year low of $10.98 and a 1-year high of $32.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Get Premier Financial alerts:

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $78.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.87 million. Premier Financial had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 12.93%. Equities research analysts predict that Premier Financial will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. Premier Financial’s payout ratio is currently 34.78%.

Premier Financial Company Profile

Premier Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Premier Bank and First Insurance Group that provides community banking and financial services. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, and retirement accounts; mortgages, home equity loans, and auto and vehicle loans; debit cards; trustee services; and various insurance products, such as auto/vehicle, health, homeowners, and life insurance, as well as property, liability, business vehicle, cybersecurity, risk management, and employee group plans.

Recommended Story: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.