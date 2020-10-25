Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) Position Boosted by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Prologis were worth $2,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 1st quarter valued at $2,564,000. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,674,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $295,346,000 after purchasing an additional 724,322 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,926,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $395,942,000 after purchasing an additional 411,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 1,602,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,808,000 after purchasing an additional 332,143 shares in the last quarter. 94.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PLD. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Prologis from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Prologis in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Prologis from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Prologis from $90.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Prologis from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Prologis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.67.

Shares of PLD stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $103.24. 1,403,169 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,363,262. Prologis Inc has a fifty-two week low of $59.82 and a fifty-two week high of $109.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $101.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.18. The company has a market cap of $76.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.48). Prologis had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 43.27%. The company had revenue of $984.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $955.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. Prologis’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Prologis Inc will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 17th were paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 16th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.09%.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

